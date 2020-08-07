July 27
1:11 p.m., assist outside agency with criminal mischief in the 1200 block of N. Grape.
1:49 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 400 block of N. Elm Sg.
2:22 p.m., parking violation on N. Myrtle Place.
4:24 p.m. assist public in the 1200 block of W. 13th St.
4:45 p.m., cell phone found at Sturdivant Park.
6:41 p.m., misuse of 9-1-1 in the 1300 block of W. 10th St. Arrested Suzanne Fields, 40.
7:20 p.m., suicidal subject in the Coquille area.
July 28
4:59 a.m., suspicious vehicle at the Coos County Courthouse, 250 N. Baxter St.
11:23 a.m., follow-up at Coquille Broiler, cited Matthew Aaron Anglin, 40, on a charge of drinking on a non-licensed premise.
1:39 p.m., counterfeit money reported at the Fifth Street Park.
2:31 p.m., loud music reported in the 600 block of E. Seventh.
3:45 p.m., criminal mischief reported to a vehicle in the 400 block of N. Central Ave.
8:18 p.m., dead animal in the 100 block of N. Dean St.
8:41 p.m., assist outside agency in the 700 block of SE Sixth Ave.
9:20 p.m., possible criminal trespassing reported at Sturdivant Park, 96955 Highway 42S.
10:55 p.m., illegal camping at Coquille Foursquare Church, 1546 N. Hemlock St.
July 29
12:44 a.m., loud party reported in the 1200 block of N. Dean St.
2:18 a.m., misuse of 9-1-1 reported in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.
10:36 a.m., mental subject, misuse of 9-1-1 in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.
6:31 p.m., driving complaint in the 700 block of N. Folsom St.
11:39 p.m., civil stand-by in the 1300 block of N. Irving St.
