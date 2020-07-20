July 17
8:23 a.m., menacing reported at business in the 50 block of W. Highway 42. As the result of threats arrested Nicholas Braque Sucec, 36, on a charge of menacing and disorderly conduct 2, also arrested Trent H. Farley, 18, on a charge of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Sucec and Farley both cited in lieu of custody.
10:38 a.m., illegal dumping reported in the 80 block of N. Dean St. Assisted citizen.
12:39 p.m., suspicious subject at 580 N. Central Blvd., Ron's Oil Compnay.
2:47 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1200 block of W. Central Ave.
7:45 p.m., possible burglary reported to residence in the 1000 block of W. 10th St.
9:31 p.m., illegal fireworks going off in the area of Elliott and 10th Street. Ticketed person for using illegal fireworks.
July 18
12:07 a.m., suspicious circumstances at McKay's Market, 400 N. Central Blvd.
3:12 a.m., suspicious circumstances at the Coquille Community Center, 115 N. Birch St.
5:41 a.m., driving complaint reported on Highway 42 at mile post 20.
9:29 a.m., warrant service in the 400 block of Highway 42. Arrested Adam Jeffrey King, 47, on a state warrant charging probation violation on an original charge of robbery. King was cited in lieu of custody.
10:25 a.m., attempt to locate driving complaint on Highway 42 relayed from Oregon State Police.
3:25 p.m., assisted Fire Department in the 900 block of N. Myrtle Street.
4;10 p.m., weapons offense in the area of Fifth Street Park at Fourth and Elliott. As the result of a driving complaint, arrested Andrew Lee Lawson, 33, on two counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Lawson was cited in lieu of custody.
7:50 p.m., Coos Bay Police Department serving Coquille Police Department warrant in the 200 block of E. Johnson Avenue. Arreested Terry Handsaker, 66.
8:45 p.m., report of several people in dispute in the area of 10th and Central.
9:21 p.m., assisted outside agency in the 94000 block of Sunnyside Lane.
10:02 p.m., assisted outside agency in the 700 block of Sixth Ave. Enroute with Coos County Sheriff's Office to fight at location.
11:16 p.m., assisted outside agency at Highway Deli Mart, 240 W. Highway 42. Out with Coos County Sheriff's Office at location.
