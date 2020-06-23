Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

June 19

10:36 a.m., assisted Coos County Sheriff's Office at North Bank Lane and Highway 42.

6:15 p.m., violation of restraining order in the 800 block of N. Collier St. 

9:40 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in Sturdivant Park.

June 20

3:14 a.m., civil problem reported in the 200 block of N. Alder St.

2:08 p.m., person stop in the 800 block of Central Ave.

5:37 p.m., driving complaint in the area of Laverne Park. Driving complaint relayed for possible intoxicated driver.

8:02 p.m., civil stand-by requested in the 1000 block of N. Elliott St. 

8:56 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 400 block of E. Third St. 

9:01 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 800 block of N. Collier St. 

9:51 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at El Tapatio, 64 W. Highway 42.

June 21

3:50 a.m., assisted Myrtle Point Police Department at Fat Albert's, 424 Fifth St.

3:21 p.m., driving complaint in the area of E. First St. and N. Central Blvd.

3:48 p.m., abandoned vehicle left parked on gravel lot at 48 W. Central and Highway 42. 

4:02 p.m., abandoned vehicle at E. Sixth St. and N. Adams.

4:24 p.m., possible assault at El Tapatio, W. Highway 42. Referred to Coos County Sheriff's Office, occurred outside Coquille city limits.

8:06 p.m., loud music reported in the area of N. Dean Ave. and 10th St.

8:55 p.m., elderly abuse reported in the 700 block of E. Ninth St. 

9:17 p.m., juvenile probelm in the 200 block of N. Central Blvd. by U.S. Bank.

