June 19
10:36 a.m., assisted Coos County Sheriff's Office at North Bank Lane and Highway 42.
6:15 p.m., violation of restraining order in the 800 block of N. Collier St.
9:40 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in Sturdivant Park.
June 20
3:14 a.m., civil problem reported in the 200 block of N. Alder St.
2:08 p.m., person stop in the 800 block of Central Ave.
5:37 p.m., driving complaint in the area of Laverne Park. Driving complaint relayed for possible intoxicated driver.
8:02 p.m., civil stand-by requested in the 1000 block of N. Elliott St.
8:56 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 400 block of E. Third St.
9:01 p.m., violation of restraining order reported in the 800 block of N. Collier St.
9:51 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at El Tapatio, 64 W. Highway 42.
June 21
3:50 a.m., assisted Myrtle Point Police Department at Fat Albert's, 424 Fifth St.
3:21 p.m., driving complaint in the area of E. First St. and N. Central Blvd.
3:48 p.m., abandoned vehicle left parked on gravel lot at 48 W. Central and Highway 42.
4:02 p.m., abandoned vehicle at E. Sixth St. and N. Adams.
4:24 p.m., possible assault at El Tapatio, W. Highway 42. Referred to Coos County Sheriff's Office, occurred outside Coquille city limits.
8:06 p.m., loud music reported in the area of N. Dean Ave. and 10th St.
8:55 p.m., elderly abuse reported in the 700 block of E. Ninth St.
9:17 p.m., juvenile probelm in the 200 block of N. Central Blvd. by U.S. Bank.
