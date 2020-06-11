Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COQUILLE POLICE LOG

Wednesday, June 10

Dog at Large

At 1:55 a.m. on Shelley Road, a dog at large was reported.

Theft

At 11:13 a.m. on East 4th Street, an ID theft was reported.

Criminal Trespass

At 1:19 p.m. on North Alder Street, a request was made for a subject to leave the property.

Arrest

At 3:15 p.m. on West 10th Street, Suzanne Fields, 40, was arrested and cited in lieu of custody for alleged misuse of 9-1-1.

Misuse of 9-1-1

At 4:01 p.m. on West 10th Street, misuse of 9-1-1 was documented.

Driving While Suspended

At 7:24 p.m. on Highway 42 and Finley Loop, a driver was ticketed for driving while suspended.

Suspicious Subject

At 11:20 p.m. on 2nd and Baxter, a suspicious subject was reported.

