COQUILLE POLICE LOG
Wednesday, June 10
Dog at Large
At 1:55 a.m. on Shelley Road, a dog at large was reported.
Theft
At 11:13 a.m. on East 4th Street, an ID theft was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:19 p.m. on North Alder Street, a request was made for a subject to leave the property.
Arrest
At 3:15 p.m. on West 10th Street, Suzanne Fields, 40, was arrested and cited in lieu of custody for alleged misuse of 9-1-1.
Misuse of 9-1-1
At 4:01 p.m. on West 10th Street, misuse of 9-1-1 was documented.
Driving While Suspended
At 7:24 p.m. on Highway 42 and Finley Loop, a driver was ticketed for driving while suspended.
Suspicious Subject
At 11:20 p.m. on 2nd and Baxter, a suspicious subject was reported.
