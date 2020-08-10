July 28
(left off from Saturday's paper): 10:55 p.m., illegal camping at Coquille Foursquare Church, 1546 N. Hemlock St.
July 29
12:44 a.m., loud party reported in the 1200 block of N. Dean St.
2:18 a.m., misuse of 9-1-1 reported in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.
10:36 a.m., mental subject, misuse of 9-1-1 in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.
6:31 p.m., driving complaint in the 700 block of N. Folsom St.
11:39 p.m., civil stand-by in the 1300 block of N. Irving St.
July 30 (not available)
July 31
12:25 a.m., traffic hazard at Seventh and Elliott, removing trash from the roadway.
3:11 a.m., suicidal subject in the Coquille area.
3:32 a.m., misuse of 9-1-1 in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.
7:17 a.m., welfare check on son requested in the 600 block of E. Eighth St.
10:03 a.m., vehicle release at Coquille City Hall, released impounded vehicle to owner.
1:14 p.m., traffic stop at mile post 13.5 on Highway 42.
1:49 p.m., traffic stop at mile post 15.5 on Highway 42.
4:33 p.m., traffic stop at Highway 42 and Finley Loop Road.
5:09 p.m., traffic stop at Adams and Fourth St.
6:46 p.m., traffic stop at N. Central and E. First St.
7:08 p.m., traffic stop resulting in ticket at Highway 42 and Finley Loop Road.
10:24 p.m., traffic stop at W. Central and N Laurel.
10:39 p.m., traffic stop at Highway 42 and Central.
10:52 p.m., traffic stop at E. Third and N. Central.
11:23 p.m., fight in the 600 block of E. Eighth St.
Aug. 1
5:19 a.m., prowler reported in the 10 block of S. Collier ST.
8:44 a.m., disorderly conduct reported in the area of First and Central, intoxicated subject falling into road; not as reported.
10:31 a.m., traffic stop in the parking lot of the Coquille Smoke Shop.
10:58 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 900 block of E. Fifth St.
12:25 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 600 block of N. Elliott, evidence of location being entered.
1:09 p.m., disorderly conduct reported at Subway, 9 N. Adams, out with two subjects.
1:54 p.m. and 2:44 p.m., civil problem - landlord-tenant issue at River's Edge RV Park, 47 S. Cedar St.
3:09 p.m., traffic stop and ticket issued at Highway 42 and Finley Loop Road.
3:27 p.m., dispute in the 800 block of E. 11th St.
4:43 p.m., suicidal subject in the Coquille area.
6:55 p.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Fifth St. and Elliott.
9:28 p.m., enroute to Highway 42 at mile post 7.5 with Coquille Fire. Arrested Cecelia Louise Memmott, 27, on charges of reckless burning, disorderly conduct 1 and burning outside restrictions. Memmott cited in lieu of custody.
10:44 p.m., loud music reported in the 1300 block of N. Henry Ave.
Aug. 2 (not available)
Aug. 3
12:45 p.m., violation of city code at Sixth St. and Baxter Ave.
5:13 p.m., mental subject in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.
6:01 p.m., out with suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of E. 10th St.
6:58 p.m., mental subject in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.
10:52 p.m., traffic stop at Highway 42 and Howe.
Aug. 4
1:10 a.m., suspicious conditions in the area of First St. and Folsom St.
1:33 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of W. Central Blvd.
3:54 a.m., mental subject at Coquille Valley Hospital, 940 E. Fifth St.
7:36 a.m., traffic hazard at Highway 42, mile post 14.
8:33 a.m., mental subject in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.
2:48 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle at Mast Bros. Towing, 235 Highway 42.
5:26 p.m., driving complaint at Highway 42, mile post 2.
5:43 p.m., landlord-tenant issues at River's Edge RV Park, 47 S. Cedar St.
5:56 p.m., disorderly conduct reported at Hwy Deli, Highway 42.
9:04 p.m., traffic stop at Central Blvd. and Fairview Road.
Aug. 5
1:24 a.m., traffic stop at Coquille Police Dept., 851 N. Central.
4:44 a.m., foot patrol at Fairview Road and W. Central Blvd.
11:09 a.m., shoplifted at McKay's, 400 N. Central Blvd.
12:45 p.m., follow-up at KIDS' Hope Center, Coos Bay.
2:20 p.m., fraudulent charge in the 800 block of N. Collier St.
2:43 p.m., assault reported in the 400 block of N. Cedar Road.
3:46 p.m., burglary reported at Central Mini Storage, 498 W. Central Ave.
6:22 p.m., verbal dispute in the 700 block of E. 10th St.
10:20 p.m., disorderly conduct reported at Sturdivant Park, Highway 42S.
11:27 p.m., traffic stop resulting in ticket at Highway 42 and W. Central.
Aug. 6
2:20 a.m., out with Coquille Fire on medical call in the 800 block of N. Adams St.
2:49 a.m., assisted Coos County Sheriff's Office at Third and Central.
2:49 p.m., theft of services at Exxon Mobil gas station, 240 W. Highway 42.
6:51 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1200 block of Shelley Road.
9:08 p.m., menacing reported at 17th St. and Ivy St.
11:38 p.m., abandoned vehicle, new call for vehicle tagged at location in the 1500 block of N. Ivy St.
Aug. 7
3:32 p.m., neighbor dispute in the 900 block of N. Collier St.
4:30 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. Cedar St.
6:49 p.m., disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 42 - Haley Bld.
8:47 p.m., traffic stop at Highway 42 and W. Central. Arrested James Tehl Aitken, 35 on a charge of DUII.
Aug. 8
12:32 a.m., traffic stop at Highway 42 and Central.
9:27 a.m., welfare check at River's Edge RV Park, 47 S. Cedar St.
11:10 a.m., animal at large in the 1100 block of N. Grape St.
12:46 p.m., traffic stop resulting in ticket on Highway 42 at mile post 15.
4:14 p.m., driving complaint on Highway 42 into Coquille.
4:42 p.m., theft of cell phone reported in the 1000 block of N. Baxter St.
7:48 p.m., harassment reported on the Coquille Riverwalk.
11:25 p.m., suspicious vehicle reported at Jefferson School, 790 W. 17th St.
