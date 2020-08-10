Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

July 28

(left off from Saturday's paper): 10:55 p.m., illegal camping at Coquille Foursquare Church, 1546 N. Hemlock St.

July 29

12:44 a.m., loud party reported in the 1200 block of N. Dean St.

2:18 a.m., misuse of 9-1-1 reported in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.

10:36 a.m., mental subject, misuse of 9-1-1 in the 1300 block of W. 10th St. 

6:31 p.m., driving complaint in the 700 block of N. Folsom St.

11:39 p.m., civil stand-by in the 1300 block of N. Irving St.

July 30 (not available)

July 31

12:25 a.m., traffic hazard at Seventh and Elliott, removing trash from the roadway.

3:11 a.m., suicidal subject in the Coquille area.

3:32 a.m., misuse of 9-1-1 in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.

7:17 a.m., welfare check on son requested in the 600 block of E. Eighth St.

10:03 a.m., vehicle release at Coquille City Hall, released impounded vehicle to owner.

1:14 p.m., traffic stop at mile post 13.5 on Highway 42.

1:49 p.m., traffic stop at mile post 15.5 on Highway 42.

4:33 p.m., traffic stop at Highway 42 and Finley Loop Road.

5:09 p.m., traffic stop at Adams and Fourth St.

6:46 p.m., traffic stop at N. Central and E. First St.

7:08 p.m., traffic stop resulting in ticket at Highway 42 and Finley Loop Road.

10:24 p.m., traffic stop at W. Central and N Laurel.

10:39 p.m., traffic stop at Highway 42 and Central.

10:52 p.m., traffic stop at E. Third and N. Central.

11:23 p.m., fight in the 600 block of E. Eighth St.

Aug. 1

5:19 a.m., prowler reported in the 10 block of S. Collier ST.

8:44 a.m., disorderly conduct reported in the area of First and Central, intoxicated subject falling into road; not as reported. 

10:31 a.m., traffic stop in the parking lot of the Coquille Smoke Shop.

10:58 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 900 block of E. Fifth St.

12:25 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 600 block of N. Elliott, evidence of location being entered.

1:09 p.m., disorderly conduct reported at Subway, 9 N. Adams, out with two subjects.

1:54 p.m. and 2:44 p.m., civil problem - landlord-tenant issue at River's Edge RV Park, 47 S. Cedar St.

3:09 p.m., traffic stop and ticket issued at Highway 42 and Finley Loop Road.

3:27 p.m., dispute in the 800 block of E. 11th St.

4:43 p.m., suicidal subject in the Coquille area.

6:55 p.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Fifth St. and Elliott.

9:28 p.m., enroute to Highway 42 at mile post 7.5 with Coquille Fire. Arrested Cecelia Louise Memmott, 27, on charges of reckless burning, disorderly conduct 1 and burning outside restrictions. Memmott cited in lieu of custody.

10:44 p.m., loud music reported in the 1300 block of N. Henry Ave.

Aug. 2 (not available)

Aug. 3

12:45 p.m., violation of city code at Sixth St. and Baxter Ave.

5:13 p.m., mental subject in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.

6:01 p.m., out with suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of E. 10th St.

6:58 p.m., mental subject in the 1300 block of W. 10th St.

10:52 p.m., traffic stop at Highway 42 and Howe.

Aug. 4

1:10 a.m., suspicious conditions in the area of First St. and Folsom St.

1:33 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of W. Central Blvd.

3:54 a.m., mental subject at Coquille Valley Hospital, 940 E. Fifth St. 

7:36 a.m., traffic hazard at Highway 42, mile post 14.

8:33 a.m., mental subject in the 1300 block of W. 10th St. 

2:48 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle at Mast Bros. Towing, 235 Highway 42.

5:26 p.m., driving complaint at Highway 42, mile post 2.

5:43 p.m., landlord-tenant issues at River's Edge RV Park, 47 S. Cedar St.

5:56 p.m., disorderly conduct reported at Hwy Deli, Highway 42.

9:04 p.m., traffic stop at Central Blvd. and Fairview Road.

Aug. 5

1:24 a.m., traffic stop at Coquille Police Dept., 851 N. Central.

4:44 a.m., foot patrol at Fairview Road and W. Central Blvd. 

11:09 a.m., shoplifted at McKay's, 400 N. Central Blvd.

12:45 p.m., follow-up at KIDS' Hope Center, Coos Bay.

2:20 p.m., fraudulent charge in the 800 block of N. Collier St.

2:43 p.m., assault reported in the 400 block of N. Cedar Road.

3:46 p.m., burglary reported at Central Mini Storage, 498 W. Central Ave.

6:22 p.m., verbal dispute in the 700 block of E. 10th St.

10:20 p.m., disorderly conduct reported at Sturdivant Park, Highway 42S.

11:27 p.m., traffic stop resulting in ticket at Highway 42 and W. Central.

Aug. 6

2:20 a.m., out with Coquille Fire on medical call in the 800 block of N. Adams St.

2:49 a.m., assisted Coos County Sheriff's Office at Third and Central.

2:49 p.m., theft of services at Exxon Mobil gas station, 240 W. Highway 42.

6:51 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 1200 block of Shelley Road.

9:08 p.m., menacing reported at 17th St. and Ivy St.

11:38 p.m., abandoned vehicle, new call for vehicle tagged at location in the 1500 block of N. Ivy St. 

Aug. 7

3:32 p.m., neighbor dispute in the 900 block of N. Collier St.

4:30 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of N. Cedar St.

6:49 p.m., disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 42 - Haley Bld.

8:47 p.m., traffic stop at Highway 42 and W. Central. Arrested James Tehl Aitken, 35 on a charge of DUII.

Aug. 8

12:32 a.m., traffic stop at Highway 42 and Central.

9:27 a.m., welfare check at River's Edge RV Park, 47 S. Cedar St.

11:10 a.m., animal at large in the 1100 block of N. Grape St.

12:46 p.m., traffic stop resulting in ticket on Highway 42 at mile post 15.

4:14 p.m., driving complaint on Highway 42 into Coquille.

4:42 p.m., theft of cell phone reported in the 1000 block of N. Baxter St.

7:48 p.m., harassment reported on the Coquille Riverwalk.

11:25 p.m., suspicious vehicle reported at Jefferson School, 790 W. 17th St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments