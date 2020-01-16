COQUILLE — In an effort to raise awareness of Oregon seat belt laws, the Coquille Police Department announced last week its plans to participate in next month’s “Safety Belt Blitz.”
According to a press release by the Coquille Police Department, its officers will participate in the statewide initiative to help educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws.
“In 2017 an Oregon law was passed requiring children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until they are at least two years old,” said the press release. “A child over age two must continue to ride in a car seat with harness or in a booster until they reach age 8 or 4’9” in height and the adult belt fits them correctly.”
“The recent law, which extends the rear-facing requirement from the previous age 1 to age 2, will better protect the child’s head, neck and spine from potential crash injuries. This is because a rear-facing seat spreads crash forces evenly across the seat and child’s body while also limiting forward or sideways motion of the head.”
In addition to next month’s safety campaign, the Coquille Police Department, which was awarded an Oregon Department of Transportation overtime grant last year, will continue its saturation traffic enforcement throughout town from now until September.
You have free articles remaining.
Motorists interested in picking up brochures with information on child seat safety can pick up copies at the Coquille Police Department located on 851 North Central Blvd.
According to the press release, motor vehicle crashes are the leading nationwide cause of death for children ages 1 through 12 years old.
“In 2017, 1,906 children under 12 were injured in Oregon traffic crashes, nine percent were reported not using a child restraint system,” said the release. “It is estimated that car seats may increase crash survival by 71% for infants under 1 year old and by up to 59% for toddlers aged 1 to 4. Booster seats may reduce the chance of nonfatal injury among 4- to 8-year-olds by 45% compared to safety belts used alone.”
The “Safety Belt Blitz” is scheduled from Feb. 3 to 16.