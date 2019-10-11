COQUILLE — The Coquille Police Department will be hosting a drug take-back event Saturday, Oct. 26, at its station located at 851 N. Central Blvd. in Coquille.
According to a press release by the Coquille Police Department, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where folks interested in participating can drop off their unwanted prescription drugs.
“Sites cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills and patches,” said the press release. “The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.”
The national event is in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration which collaborates with police departments around the country to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs and curb drug abuse.
For more information about the event, contact the Coquille Police Department at 541-396-2114.