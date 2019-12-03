Nov. 17- Dec. 1
Domestic Dispute
At 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 30 Coquille Police responded to a domestic dispute call at 895 North Collier St. The family dispute ended in 36-year-old Richard Smith being taken to the Coos County Jail on a charge of Domestic Harassment.
Assault
At 8:48 a.m. on Nov. 20 Coquille Police responded to an assist call for an assault on Highway 42 at Rink Creek Lane. Andrew Cadwallader was charged with eight counts of Reckless Endangerment, Attempted Assault I, Violation of Restraining Order, Criminal Mischief I, Reckless Driving and Probation Violation. Cadwallader was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 12:11 a.m. on Dec. 1 Coquille Police responded to an assault call. Three individuals were charged and taken to Coos County Jail. Twenty-one-year-old Jakob Paysen was charged with Assault 3, 20-year-old Ethan Paysen was charged with Assault 2 and Unlawful Use of a weapon, and 19-year-old Jesse Waters was charged with Assault 3.
Warrant Service
At 3:19 p.m. on Nov. 30 Coquille Police served a warrant to 36-year-old Aaron Matthew on Criminal Trespass charges.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:46 a.m. on Nov. 17 Coquille police responded to a call of Criminal Trespass at 785 East 12th St. Brandon Dalton was charged with Criminal Trespass 1 and transported to the Coos County Jail.