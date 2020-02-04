Jan. 27-Feb. 2
Hit and Run
At 1:24 p.m. on Jan. 27, Coquille Police responded to a report of a hit and run at the corner of Central and First Street.
Menacing
At 8:29 p.m. on Jan. 28, Coquille Police charged 59-year-old Sean Harvat with Menacing, Unlawful use of a Weapon and Disorderly Conduct II as a result of multiple calls being made to 57 North Adams Street.
Theft
At 5:12 p.m. on Jan. 29, Coquille Police responded to a call report of theft at 47 South Cedar Street. Police charged 32-year-old Jayme Crawford with Theft III.
Assault
At 10:54 a.m. on Feb. 2, Coquille Police responded to an assault call at North Central and West Eighth Street. On scene, CQPD arrested 19-year-old Trevor Price and an unnamed juvenile with Burglary and Assault IV
Criminal Mischief
At 9:33 p.m. on Feb. 2, Coquille Police responded to a Criminal Mischief call at 873 North Dean Street. At the scene CQPD charged 30-year-old Bobby Storts with Criminal Mischief III.