Jan. 21-28
Disorderly Conduct
At 8:04 a.m. on Jan. 21, Coquille Police charged 33-year-old Melissa Lucas with offensive littering at First Street and Central Boulevard.
At 7:56 a.m. on Jan. 22, Coquille Police responded to a disorderly conduct call at Third Street and Adams, which resulted in 36-year-old Jessica Howell being charged with disorderly conduct II, criminal mischief III and offensive littering.
Menacing
At 12:24 p.m. on Jan 25, Coquille Police responded to a report of report of someone being threatened with a knife at 155 East First Street. Police charged 46-year-old Bryan Tucker with harassment and menacing.
At 6:04 p.m. on Jan 26, Coquille Police responded to a dispute at 511 East Sixth Street. As a result of the dispute, police charged 48-year-old Aaron Elliott with menacing.