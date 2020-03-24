SUNDAY, MARCH 22

11:32 a.m., missing person, 400 block of East Second Street, Coquille.

12:15 p.m., criminal mischief, 900 block of North Collier Street, Coquille.

3:33 p.m., hit and run accident, 400 Central Boulevard, Coquille.

7:23 p.m., mental subject, 1400 block of North Ivy Street, Coquille.

7:28 p.m., warrant service, 100 block of East Sixth Avenue. Arrested Terry Lee Handsaker. Arrested by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Coquille Police Department warrant.

8:13 p.m., disorderly conduct, Sturdivant Park, Coquille.

