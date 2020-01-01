Dec. 21-Dec. 29
Criminal trespass
At 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 23, Coquille Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1366 North Gould St. at the Lincoln School.
At 7:54 p.m. on Dec. 29, Coquille Police responded to a report of criminal trespass at the Highway Deli Mart on 240 West Highway 42. Police arrested 36-year-old Jessica Howell on a charge of criminal trespass II.
Menacing dispute
At 8:32 p.m. on Dec. 23, Coquille Police responded to a dispute at 1489 North Ivy Street. After settling the dispute officers charged Dennis Briggs with attempted assault and transported him to the Coos County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
At 2:46 a.m. on Dec. 25, Coquille Police responded to a noise complaint at 214 East 11th St. that resulted in 25-year-old Michael Anthony Hall being arrested on disorderly conduct charges.
Shoplifting
At 4:01 a.m. on Dec. 25, Coquille Police arrested Shawn Boyd on theft and harassment charges at the Highway Deli Mart at 240 West Highway 42.
At 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 29, Coquille Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Highway Deli Mart at 240 West Highway 42, which resulted in Eric Herman Gensaw being arrested on charges of theft and criminal trespass.