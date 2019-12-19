Dec. 13-Dec. 16
Theft
At 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 13, Coquille Police responded to a reported theft at 115 North Birch St.
At 6:17 p.m. on Dec. 13, Coquille Police responded to a package theft at 1175 West 11th St.
You have free articles remaining.
Harassment
At 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 13, Coquille Police responded to a phone harassment call at 940 East Fifth St., Coquille Valley Hospital. Those who reported the harassing phone calls noted it was the same suspect they had reported previously.
Criminal trespass
At 6:13 p.m. on Dec. 16, Coquille Police responded to a criminal trespass call at 1203 North Dean St.