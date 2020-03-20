WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

8:51 a.m., dispute, 300 block of Second Street, Coquille.

8:54 a.m., mental subject, 900 block of East Fifth Street, Coquille.

1:47 p.m., theft, 50 block of North Adams Street, Coquille.

2:56 p.m., juvenile problem, 700 block of North Knott, Coquille.

4:43 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Birch Street, Coquille.

5:53 p.m., family dispute, 1200 block of North Elliott, Coquille.

7:58 p.m., suspicious conditions, Fifth Street, Coquille. Can hear a woman screaming.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

4:35 a.m., disorderly conduct, 1300 block of West 10th Street, Coquille. Yelling, screaming and banging things around.

11:29 a.m., mental subject, 1300 block of West 10th Street, Coquille.

1:14 p.m., dispute, 100 block of East Street, Coquille.

2:45 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 100 block of East Third Street, Coquille.

5:02 p.m., disorderly conduct, 200 block of North Central Boulevard, Coquille.

