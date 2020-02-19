Feb. 9-17
Burglary
At 6:54 p.m. on Feb. 11, Coquille Police responded to a report of burglary of a business at 790 East Fifth Street.
Vandalism
At 8:25 p.m. on Feb. 12, Coquille Police responded to a report of vandalism at Sturdivant Park.
Criminal Trespass
At 2:09 p.m. on Feb. 16, Coquille Police charged 63-year-old Mona Taylor with Criminal Trespass II at 47 Cedar Street.
Menacing
At 5:48 p.m. on Feb. 16, Coquille Police responded to a call of Menacing at 90 West First Street. On scene, police charged 27-year-old Dennis Briggs Jr with unlawful use of a weapon.