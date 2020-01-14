Jan. 6-13
Disorderly Conduct
At 9:09 p.m. on Jan. 8, Coquille Police responded to a disorderly conduct call at East Second Street and Gould. Officers charged Michael Mueller, 60, with one count of disorderly conduct II and transported him to the Coos County Jail.
Criminal Trespass
At 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 9, Coquille Police responded to a criminal trespass call at 2 North Central Boulevard in Coquille. Police charged Michael Mueller with criminal trespass and transported the 60-year-old to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:09 a.m. on Jan. 10, Coquille Police responded to a call at the Highway Deli Mart, Officers charged Michael Mueller with criminal trespass and transported him to the Coos County Jail. Later in the day, at 10:31 a.m., officers charged Mueller with criminal trespass at 753 West Riverside Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
Burglary
At 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 10, Coquille Police responded to reported burglary at 901 North Dean Street. During the call officers found and charged 65-year-old Terry Handsaker with attempted burglary. Handsaker was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 2:34 a.m. on Jan. 11, Coquille Police responded to a report of a subject banging on the door of 585 East Ninth Street. Upon investigation of the scene, officers charged 22-year-old Denver Thurman with burglary I, attempted arson II, criminal mischief II and resisting arrest. Thurman was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct
At 4:18 on Jan. 12, Coquille Police responded to a disorderly conduct call at Rolling Pin Pizza. Police charged 37-year-old Melissa Lucas with disorderly conduct II, offensive littering and criminal mischief III. Lucas was transported to the Coos County Jail.