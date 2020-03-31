SATURDAY, MARCH 28

At 2:10 a.m., suspicious conditions were reported on South Cedar Street.

At 9:43 a.m., a patrol check was conducted on North Birch Street.

At 10:17 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

At 11:29 a.m., a patrol check was conducted on 17th Street.

At 11:55 a.m., a patrol check was conducted on North Gould Street.

At 2:10 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. Highway 42.

At 3:54 p.m., mental subject reported on North Laurel Street.

AT 6:41 p.m., suspicious conditions reported on North Birch Street.

