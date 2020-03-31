SATURDAY, MARCH 28
At 2:10 a.m., suspicious conditions were reported on South Cedar Street.
At 9:43 a.m., a patrol check was conducted on North Birch Street.
At 10:17 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. Highway 42 near Milepost 18.
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
At 11:29 a.m., a patrol check was conducted on 17th Street.
At 11:55 a.m., a patrol check was conducted on North Gould Street.
At 2:10 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. Highway 42.
At 3:54 p.m., mental subject reported on North Laurel Street.
AT 6:41 p.m., suspicious conditions reported on North Birch Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In