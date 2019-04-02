COQUILLE — The Coquille Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved in a hit and run.
The incident took place March 16, at 12:30 p.m.
According to a press release from the CPD, the woman damaged a parked vehicle in the Safeway grocery store parking lot at 155 East First Street in Coquille and “left the scene without reporting it or attempting to locate an owner. Her vehicle appears to be an older model silver Honda CRV or similar vehicle,” the release said.
If you recognize this woman from security video footage, contact Sergeant Doug Miller with CPD at 541-396-2114 or dmiller@ cityofcoquille.org.