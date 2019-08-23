COQUILLE — A trial date of Nov. 19 has been set for 18-year-old Dylan Tappert, the Coquille man accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse and rape. Tappert’s lawyer requested the trial during a hearing at the Coos County Courthouse on Friday morning.
It was noted during the hearing that Tappert will no longer be able to enter into further plea negotiations unless there was good cause. A former Coquille School District student, Tappert was arrested earlier this year after allegedly assaulting six victims some of which were fellow students.
Motions to sever the case and split the charges as well as discuss which pieces of evidence could be used in the trial are expected to be reviewed during an omnibus hearing requested by Tappert’s lawyer. The date of that hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Citing the sensitive nature of the charges and the age of the victims, the state’s attorney informed the judge of its objection to media cameras in the courtroom during the trial. A decision on whether or not cameras will be allowed is to be determined.
Tappert is facing 10 felony charges including one count of sexual abuse in the second degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree as well as rape in the first degree, two counts of coercion and two counts of rape in the third degree.
A trial readiness hearing was also scheduled for Nov. 18.