Coquille man arrested on assault charges

COQUILLE — Coos County deputies arrested a Coquille man after he punched another resident in the head Wednesday afternoon.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Joseph Norris, 50, who reported the assault at approximately 12:18 p.m. after he said he woke up to being punched by 38-year-old Matthew Anglin of Coquille.
The two were staying in a trailer belonging to a friend of Norris and had gone to bed about 3:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning. The trailer was located up a gravel road near Milepost 19.5 on Highway 42.
Anglin was taken to the Coos County Jail and charged with one count of assault and is being held there in lieu of a $10,000 bail. No motive has been established as to why the assault took place.