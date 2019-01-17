COQUILLE — A traffic stop turned into an arrest Wednesday morning after Coos County deputies found methamphetamine inside a woman’s vehicle.
Sarah Latimer, 36, was taken to Coos County Jail after a drug detection dog alerted deputies of narcotic paraphernalia located on the passenger side of the vehicle. She was stopped near Garden Valley and Highway 42 in Coquille.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Latimer was seated directly above where the narcotics were found. Deputies also found a can of pepper spray on the floor board near the seat on the passenger side.
The methamphetamine was sent to the Oregon State Forensic Lab for testing and Latimer was charged with a probation violation, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.