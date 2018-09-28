COOS COUNTY — A woman was arrested yesterday after she fled on foot from deputies near Cape Arago Highway and Coos Head Road. Heather Dials, 39, was later captured with assistance from Sheriff’s Office K-9 Odin and Oregon State Police.
At 4:05 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office conducted a security check of a parked vehicle in front of a “no trespassing” sign. No one was found inside, but evidence of cedar bough theft was identified by deputies.
Dials was accompanied by Jared Matheson and Matthew Carlson. The trio emerged from a nearby trail in which Dials misidentified herself with an incorrect name. It was discovered she had active warrants for her arrest for a parole violation from Oregon State Police.
Dials was charged with interfering with a peace officer, providing false information, criminal trespass as well as escaping from officers. Matheson and Carlson were also cited for criminal trespass and later released from Coos County Jail. Additionally, Matheson was cited by OSP for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
North Bend Police Department, Coos Bay Police Department and OSP all assisted Coos County Sheriff’s Office.