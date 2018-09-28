COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing near Olive Barber Road on Thursday at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Deputies found Christopher Wiley and Jessica Jones at a transient camp where it was discovered they had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Coos County Sheriff’s officer K-9 Odin was called in as the two fled on foot from the location. Wiley was found near Coos River Highway and Jones near Isthmus Heights Road in the Eastside area.
Wiley, 33, and Jones, 45, were both arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Oregon State Police and Coos Bay Police Department.