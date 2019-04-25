COOS BAY — K-9 Odin is back to work after being injured by a porcupine, making his 81st capture Thursday when a man was arrested for possession of heroin.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy pulled over Kyle L. Golden, 35, from Coos Bay after witnessing several traffic violations. The stop was made on Travis Lane near South Barview Road at 1:50 a.m.
“A record check of Golden revealed he was suspended,” the release said, adding that this made it a crime for him to be driving the vehicle.
Though once pulled over, Golden acted suspiciously and left after being given a court date and being told that his vehicle would be towed since he couldn’t legally drive it in Oregon.
“After Golden left the area, deputies observed heroin in plain sight inside the vehicle,” the release said. “Deputies called for the assistance of a Coos County K-9 to conduct a criminal apprehension track.”
Odin was able to locate Golden two blocks away. He was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail for driving while suspended and unlawful possession of heroin. Two additional charges are possible after deputies apply for a search warrant to inspect his vehicle.