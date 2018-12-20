COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up its patrols starting on New Year’s Eve.
According to a press release from the CCSO, the extra patrols are to help keep impaired drivers off the roads and will continue the added patrols into the morning hours of New Year’s Day.
“The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of the citizens of Coos County, as drunk drivers endanger not only themselves, but anyone who is on the roads with them,” the release said. “Multiple deputies will be conducting DUII patrols. Please drink responsibly and use designated drivers if needed.”