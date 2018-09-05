COQUILLE — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office completed its driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) saturation patrols over the Labor Day Weekend which resulted in one DUII arrest, one misuse of a 911 call, 18 citations and 34 warnings.
The saturation patrols are administered by the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and funded through a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation. Deputies patrolled areas along U.S. Highway 101 from North Bend to Lakeside and the Cape Arago Highway from Coos Bay to Cape Arago State Park.
On Saturday, Conrad De Bert, 64, was stopped for speeding and cited for going 45 mph in a 30 mph zone near mile post one on Libby Lane near Charleston. De Bert was reported as being argumentative with the deputy on patrol and proceeded to follow him back to his vehicle after the citation was issued.
De Bert then called 911 to complain about the deputy and did not actually report an emergency, and was arrested for the misuse of 911 and was taken to the Coos County Jail. He was released later that day.
On Sunday, John Balint, 60, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing a field sobriety test. Balint was stopped near the McKay’s parking lot in Lakeside following his failure to signal at two separate turns.
The deputy on patrol noticed Balint had sprayed himself with cologne and smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.27 percent, which according to the Coos County’s Sheriff’s Office press release is three times the legal limit in Oregon.
He was taken to Coos County Jail and cited on additional charges including driving without a license, driving uninsured. Supervisor for the Dunes and Marine sections of the Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Will Coleman said in a press release the Labor Day Weekend was one of the biggest weekends of the summer for their patrols.
According to the press release, approximately 20 citations were issued from the Dunes patrol ranging from curfew violations to driving privilege suspensions. Deputies also assisted Coos Forest Protective Association, North Bend Fire and Hauser Fire with a brush fire on the old Weyerhaeuser Pulp Mill, which was believed to have begun from a transient’s campfire.