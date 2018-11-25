NORTH BEND — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that took place last month.
According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, a man, whose name has been withheld, was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in an unspecified location north of the McCullough Bridge on Oct. 26.
Coos County Sheriff's Office released photos of a suspect involved in an alleged robbery near North Bend last month.
The victim was given a ride to the unknown location, outside of North Bend city limits, where he was stopped by suspects who took his phone and money. The victim walked into town and contacted police, according to the release.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might be able to identify the man in the photo to contact its agency at 541-396-2106.