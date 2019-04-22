COOS BAY — On Friday evening Coos County Sheriff’s Office's K-9 Odin and his handler Sgt. Adam Slater made their 80th successful track.
Just before 6 p.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy tried made contact with two individuals trespassing on private property on West Beaver Hill Road near Hemlock Lane
While talking with the two individuals the deputy learned one of them gave a false name. An investigation revealed the suspect to be 55-year-old Barbara L. Rodriguez of North Bend.
After learning Rodriguez' correct name, a record check revealed she had four outstanding felony warrants for her arrest, ranging from failure to appear in the first degree to unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
In the process, Rodriguez fled from the deputy. Coos County Sheriff K-9 Odin was brought to the scene and conducted a criminal apprehension track ultimately locating Rodriguez hiding in thick vegetation.
Rodriguez was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail.