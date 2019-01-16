COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is another step closer to completing its dispatch center overhaul after it received approval at the Coos County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday to purchase new portable and mobile radios.
Coos County Sheriff’s Cpt. Gabriel Fabrizio informed commissioners its department was recently awarded a Homeland Security Grant of $132,750 to purchase 29 portable, handheld radios as well as 27 in-car mobile radios.
While the actual costs totaled nearly $133,000, the Sheriff’s Office will use funds from their supplies budget to pay the difference.
“There are a ton of different pieces that are part of the puzzle for the radio operability for the county,” Fabrizio said. “The radios we have are at the end of their life and so we’ve been working on getting them phased out.”
Last year, the department received approval to purchase new radio consoles and computer servers to support their updated dispatch center. Currently, the center is undergoing a seismic retrofit to make sure the building can withstand a Cascadia-type natural disaster.
While it’s under construction, the dispatch equipment will be installed in two stages and is estimated to be completed in the next few months.
According to Fabrizio, the next step for the department is to secure funding for new radio towers and microwave antennas.
“The towers are at a point where they are so outdated that we can’t even buy parts for them anymore,” said Fabrizio. “It’s become so difficult to repair. We either have to improvise or get stuff off of eBay.”
Today, the county uses six towers spread throughout the county to communicate and transmit their signals. It is considering adding two additional towers to increase its capacity and improve its system.