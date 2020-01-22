{{featured_button_text}}
Coos County Sheriff's Office
Bethany Baker, The World

Monday, Jan. 20

Medical Aid

At 4:38 a.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Meade Avenue in North Bend.

At 9:16 p.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Liberty Street in North Bend.

At 12:59 a.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Pine Street in North Bend.

Warrant Service

At 7:40 a.m., warrant service was conducted on Kadora Lane in North Bend.

Odor Investigation

At 9:45 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted on California Avenue in North Bend.

