Monday, Jan. 20
Medical Aid
At 4:38 a.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Meade Avenue in North Bend.
At 9:16 p.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Liberty Street in North Bend.
At 12:59 a.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Pine Street in North Bend.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Warrant Service
At 7:40 a.m., warrant service was conducted on Kadora Lane in North Bend.
Odor Investigation
At 9:45 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted on California Avenue in North Bend.