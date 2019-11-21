Tuesday, Nov. 19
Harassment
At 3:17 a.m., harassment reported on Tremont Avenue in North Bend.
Medical Aid
At 4:25 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to North Henry Street in Coquille.
At 4:42 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to U.S. Highway 42 South in Coquille.
At 8:17 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Garfield Street in North Bend.
At 8:39 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to O’Connell Street in North Bend.
At 9:59 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to South Henry Street in Coquille.
At 1:31 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Connecticut Avenue in North Bend.
At 4:30 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Union Avenue in North Bend.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:31 a.m., criminal trespass complaint reported on North Central Blvd. in Coquille.
At 9:32 p.m., criminal trespass complaint reported on Tremont Avenue in North Bend.
Theft
At 12:23 p.m., theft reported on McPherson Avenue in North Bend.