Sunday, Dec. 8
Medical Aid
At 11:16 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Inland Drive in North Bend.
At 11:29 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Virginia Avenue in North Bend.
At 12:04 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Virginia Court in North Bend.
At 5:43 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Everett Avenue in North Bend.
Civil Problem
At 11:44 a.m., a civil problem was reported on Donovan’s Drive in Coos Bay.
Disturbance
At 6:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Highway 101 in Coos Bay.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:21 p.m., criminal trespass complaint reported on Ohio Avenue Northeast in Bandon.