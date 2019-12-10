{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday, Dec. 8

Medical Aid

At 11:16 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Inland Drive in North Bend.

At 11:29 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Virginia Avenue in North Bend.

At 12:04 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Virginia Court in North Bend.

At 5:43 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Everett Avenue in North Bend.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Civil Problem

At 11:44 a.m., a civil problem was reported on Donovan’s Drive in Coos Bay.

Disturbance

At 6:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Highway 101 in Coos Bay.

Criminal Trespass

At 9:21 p.m., criminal trespass complaint reported on Ohio Avenue Northeast in Bandon.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0