Monday, Nov. 18
Medical Aid
At 4:17 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Newmark Street in North Bend.
At 9:03 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Shelley Lane in Coquille.
At 9:43 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Liberty Street in North Bend.
At 9:52 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Inland Drive in North Bend.
At 3:15 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Virginia Avenue in North Bend.
At 3:48 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Woodland Drive in Coos Bay.
At 6:30 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Virginia Avenue in North Bend.
At 10:11 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Frontier Lane in Coquille.
Shots Fired
At 1:15 p.m., fire was reported on Union Avenue in North Bend.
At 2:37 p.m., report of shots fired came in from U.S. Highway 101 in Coos Bay.
Parking Enforcement
At 11:01 a.m., parking enforcement initiated in the downtown North Bend area.
At 2:00 p.m., parking enforcement initiated in the North Bend area.
Traffic related incidents
At 12:58 p.m., abandoned vehicle was reported on Cedar Avenue and Front Street in Coos Bay.
At 7:18 p.m., traffic stop was conducted on state Highway 42 near Milepost 22 in Myrtle Point.
At 7:34 p.m., hit and run report on Market Avenue in Coos Bay.
At 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Coos Bay area.
At 8:06 p.m., deputies conducted ride-along in North Bend.
Criminal Trespass
At 6:18 p.m., criminal trespass complaint reported on Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay.
Welfare Check
At 11:36 a.m., welfare check performed by deputies on Stock Slough Lane in Coos Bay.
Harassment
At 8:20 p.m., deputies responded to harassment report on Coal Bank Lane in Coos Bay.