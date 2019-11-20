{{featured_button_text}}
Coos County Sheriff's Office
Bethany Baker, The World

Monday, Nov. 18

Medical Aid

At 4:17 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Newmark Street in North Bend.

At 9:03 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Shelley Lane in Coquille.

At 9:43 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Liberty Street in North Bend.

At 9:52 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Inland Drive in North Bend.

At 3:15 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Virginia Avenue in North Bend.

At 3:48 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Woodland Drive in Coos Bay.

At 6:30 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Virginia Avenue in North Bend.

At 10:11 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Frontier Lane in Coquille.

Shots Fired

At 1:15 p.m., fire was reported on Union Avenue in North Bend.

At 2:37 p.m., report of shots fired came in from U.S. Highway 101 in Coos Bay.

Parking Enforcement

At 11:01 a.m., parking enforcement initiated in the downtown North Bend area.

At 2:00 p.m., parking enforcement initiated in the North Bend area.

Traffic related incidents  

At 12:58 p.m., abandoned vehicle was reported on Cedar Avenue and Front Street in Coos Bay.

At 7:18 p.m., traffic stop was conducted on state Highway 42 near Milepost 22 in Myrtle Point.

At 7:34 p.m., hit and run report on Market Avenue in Coos Bay.

At 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a driving complaint in the Coos Bay area.

At 8:06 p.m., deputies conducted ride-along in North Bend.

Criminal Trespass

At 6:18 p.m., criminal trespass complaint reported on Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay.

Welfare Check

At 11:36 a.m., welfare check performed by deputies on Stock Slough Lane in Coos Bay.

Harassment

At 8:20 p.m., deputies responded to harassment report on Coal Bank Lane in Coos Bay.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

