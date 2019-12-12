Tuesday, Dec, 10
Medical Aid
At 5:16 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Chester Street in North Bend.
At 12:56 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Hamilton Avenue in North Bend.
At 9:49 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to 12th Court in North Bend.
Lost Property
At 1:10 p.m., lost property was reported on Pacific Avenue in North Bend.
Parking Enforcement
At 2:01 p.m., parking enforcement was conducted in the downtown North Bend area.
Disturbance
At 4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rugh Lane in Lakeside.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:02 p.m., criminal trespass complaint reported on East Airport Way in North Bend.