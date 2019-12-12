{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Dec, 10

Medical Aid

At 5:16 a.m., medical assistance dispatched to Chester Street in North Bend.

At 12:56 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to Hamilton Avenue in North Bend.

At 9:49 p.m., medical assistance dispatched to 12th Court in North Bend.

Lost Property

At 1:10 p.m., lost property was reported on Pacific Avenue in North Bend.

Parking Enforcement

At 2:01 p.m., parking enforcement was conducted in the downtown North Bend area.

Disturbance

At 4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Rugh Lane in Lakeside.

Criminal Trespass

At 9:02 p.m., criminal trespass complaint reported on East Airport Way in North Bend.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

