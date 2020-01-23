Tuesday, Jan. 21
Medical Aid
At 5:25 a.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Meade Avenue in North Bend
At 12:03 p.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Broadway Avenue in North Bend.
At 1:05 p.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Tremont Avenue in North Bend.
Animal At Large
At 11:23 a.m., an animal at large was reported on Tower Street and Sherman Avenue in North Bend.
Criminal Trespass
At 10:46 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Newmark Street in North Bend.