Coos County Sheriff's Office
Bethany Baker, The World

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Medical Aid

At 5:25 a.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Meade Avenue in North Bend

At 12:03 p.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Broadway Avenue in North Bend.

At 1:05 p.m., medical assistance was dispatched to Tremont Avenue in North Bend.

Animal At Large

At 11:23 a.m., an animal at large was reported on Tower Street and Sherman Avenue in North Bend.

Criminal Trespass

At 10:46 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Newmark Street in North Bend.

