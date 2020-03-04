COOS BAY — The public is being asked to help identify two individuals after they abandoned a vehicle on the railroad tracks.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to U.S. Highway 101 near Hackett Lane in Coos Bay on Friday, Feb. 28 at 12:36 a.m. for a vehicle parked on the railroad tracks. The vehicle was reportedly stolen.
When deputies arrived, they found a silver 2011 Chrysler Regal sitting on the railroad tracks and had suffered significant damage.
“The vehicle had been traveling southbound on State Highway 101 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the oncoming lane and continue until the vehicle struck the railroad tracks,” the release said. “The driver then attempted to drive the vehicle southbound on the railroad tracks before ultimately abandoning the vehicle.”
To report information about the two individuals pictured who were involved, call the CCSO at 541-396-7800.
