LAKESIDE — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a stabbing suspect.
According to a press release from the CCSO, deputies responded on March 18 at 8:20 p.m. to reports of a stabbing in Lakeside. When deputies arrived, they found that a man had been stabbed and sustained serious physical injury near the intersection of North Lake Road and North 9th Street, near Lakeside City Hall.
“During the course of the investigation, a suspect was not identified,” the release said, adding that the victim described his assailant as being under six feet tall with sandy-blond hair, a light blue hoody and wearing a face mask.
To report information about the case or the suspect, call the CCSO at 541-396-7800 or 541-396-2106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In