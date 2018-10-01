COOS BAY — Coos County Sheriff's K-9 Odin preformed his 71st successful track Saturday night when the Coos County Sheriff’s Office was called to Persimmon Lane in Coos Bay for a report of possible drug activity.
Deputies found 42-year-old Robert Creach at the residence. Creach gave deputies his information, and then walked into the residence claiming he needed to get someone else who was involved with the call.
While Creach headed into the residence deputies ran his name through their database, revealing that he has warrants out in the state of Washington.
Anticipating that Creach would either hide in the residence, or attempt to run, the deputies called Sgt. Adam Slater and his K-9 partner Odin to the scene.
When deputies attempted to recontact Creach, he was nowhere to be found in the residence. However, rustling was heard in a bush behind the house. Sgt. Slater investigated, and witnessed Creach running through tall brush and trees. A quick perimeter was set up, and K-9 Odin was deployed. Odin tracked Creach a short distance.
He came out of the brush without further incident, and was taken into custody. Robert was transported to the Coos County Jail where he was lodged without bail on his warrant.