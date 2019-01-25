COOS BAY — Coos County deputies arrested two individuals Wednesday afternoon in Coos Bay for violating their probation.
On Jan. 23, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Cape Arago Highway at approximately 1:23 p.m. near Boat Basin Road.
The vehicles operator, Lonnie Gates, and its passenger, Amy Warner, were discovered to be clients of the Coos County Community Corrections.
“Their probation officer was contacted and a detainer was authorized,” said a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
The two were transported to the Coos County Jail.