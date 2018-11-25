COOS BAY — Coos County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance Wednesday morning, Nov. 21, at a Coos Bay residence where they found two men involved in a fight.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, Joel Fuller, 53, and Douglas Hansen, 53, were the two residents identified in the altercation, which resulted in multiple stab wounds from a knife.
Fuller, of North Bend, suffered from a stab wound to the neck and an additional wound to the head from a meat cleaver, according to the release. Hansen, of Coos Bay, received several stab wounds to the abdomen.
Both men were taken to Bay Area Hospital to treat their injuries, the press release said. A search warrant for the residence in the 92600 block of Cape Arago Highway was granted for deputies to locate the weapons involved.
The Coos County South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team aided deputies with the search. The investigation is ongoing.