COQUILLE — A Coos County man will serve more than 17 years in prison for a series of crimes he committed, among them robbery, burglary, theft and escape.
According to a press release from Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, on Sept. 22, Dallas Albert Bradley-Olson, 27, was sentenced by Coos County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Combs on multiple crimes.
The crimes and sentences included:
1. Aggravated theft in the first degree: 24 months in prison;
2. Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 18 months in prison, consecutive to all other sentences;
3. Criminal mischief in the second degree: 10 days in the Coos County Jail, concurrent with all other sentences;
4. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: 18 months in prison, consecutive to all other sentences;
5. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: 18 months in prison, consecutive to all other sentences;
6. Burglary in the first degree: 56 months in prison, consecutive to all other sentences;
7. Theft in the second degree: 10 days in jail, concurrent with all other sentences;
8. Identity theft: 13 months in prison, consecutive to all other sentences;
9. Identity theft: 13 months in prison, consecutive to all other sentences;
10. Robbery in the third degree: 13 months in prison, consecutive to all other sentences;
11. Identity theft: 13 months in prison, consecutive to all other sentences;
12. Identity theft: 13 months in prison, consecutive to all other sentences;
13. Escape in the second degree: 13 months in prison, consecutive to all other sentences.
The total amount of prison time ordered by the court is 212 months.
"These sentences reflect 13 different individuals or entities that were victimized by Mr. Bradley-Olson," said Frasier in a press release. "He was ordered to pay restitution to his victims in a total amount of $22,211.16."
Olson has a past criminal history, noted Frasier, including a 2020 conviction for two counts of theft in the second degree and one count of criminal trespass in the second degree; a 2016 conviction for assault in the fourth degree; a 2012 conviction for burglary in the second degree; and a 2011 conviction for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary in the first degree and one count of burglary in the second degree.
Bradley-Olson currently has pending charges in the U.S. District Court of alleged federal firearms offenses, according to Frasier.
"He will be turned over to the federal authorities in the near future," Frasier said.
