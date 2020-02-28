COOS COUNTY — A Coos County man was arrested Wednesday night for a probation violation in the Greenacres area of Coos Bay.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:45 p.m., a sergeant observed a vehicle proceed through the intersection of Luscombe Loop and Greenacres Lane without coming to a stop.
The sergeant stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 52-year-old Troy Newsted.
“Newsted was confirmed to be on probation and his probation officer was contacted who requested Newsted be detained,” said the press release. “Newsted was arrested without incident and transported to the Coos County Jail for a probation violation.”
According to the press release, Coos County Sheriff’s deputies have been increasing their patrol presence in the Luscombe Loop and Greenacres Lane area due to a recent rash of burglaries.
The sergeant who arrested Newsted was stationary in the area when he observed the traffic violation, the release said.