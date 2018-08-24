COOS COUNTY — The stakes are high for all of those involved in a crisis situation.
For law enforcement in Coos County, these situations can take on a variety of factors each including their own set of risks and concerns. On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies from around the county assisted in a standoff in Myrtle Point where Joseph Hanks, 35, barricaded himself with a rifle and fired it randomly for about three hours.
“Officer Shane Dunning and I have done multiple negotiations together as a team,” said Officer Patrick Kinney, of the North Bend Police Department. “We go basically anywhere in the county that needs our help.”
As authorized negotiators for the North Bend Police Department, Kinney and Dunning were among the numerous officers and agencies that assisted with negotiations in the standoff. With over 25 years of law enforcement and military experience, Kinney said the primary goal of any negotiation situation is to find a favorable or peaceful resolution.
“Each situation is different and the level of fluidity that is involved is pretty broad,” said Kinney. “I would be willing to say in most critical instances that they are the results of someone hurting and if I can make a difference in somebody’s life that is hurting and show them there is peaceful resolutions then it’s worth everything.”
According to Kinney, in every case it’s important to first establish a line of communication. It’s also important to maintain a calm attitude and demeanor throughout the negotiations as a way to better assist all those involved.
Since 2009, Kinney and Dunning have both worked as trained negotiators for the North Bend Police Department. The officers have completed multiple training seminars and classes throughout the state from mostly privately-run companies.
“Negotiating can be very stressful because you have the opportunity to change the outcome of what can be a really horrible situation,” said Kinney. “If you mess up, that horrible end it can be because of you, so it’s important to have a team.”
With the combined efforts of law enforcement and Coquille Police Chaplain Mike West, the Myrtle Point standoff ended with a peaceful surrender. According to Captain Kelley Andrews of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday’s incident appeared to be a mixture of a person in crisis with family issues and increased consumption of alcohol.
Andrews said in an email the county does have an emergency response team to help deal situations like the standoff. However since 2013, it hasn’t had an active crisis negotiations team due to its original members advancing into different positions.
“As of now the Sheriff’s Office has two school-trained crisis negotiators,” said Andrews. “One of them was present at the incident Tuesday night assisting as a negotiator. The other is also a sniper on the Emergency Response Team and was in that role Tuesday.”
According to Andrews, the Coos County Emergency Response Team (ERT) is working toward re-establishing its crisis negotiations. In case of another crisis situation, Andrews said they can call on deputies in the department, but could also seek help from neighboring agencies including Oregon State Police SWAT as well as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team in Roseburg.
“Our crisis negotiators are not therapists,” said Andrews. “Often these types of teams will have mental health professionals on staff to advise the negotiator, but the actual negotiator is law enforcement just trying to defuse the situation and have a positive outcome.”
About two years ago, Coos Health and Wellness began offering its own crisis intervention training program for the county’s law enforcement agencies. The week-long program, which takes place once a year, brings together local nonprofits and mental-health professionals to discuss tactics and strategies when interacting with a person in crisis.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness. In the 2018 Coos Health Assessment report, mental health and depression was listed among survey participants and their focus group as one their top concerns.