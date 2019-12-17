COQUILLE — What began as a post-conviction relief case has now led to Nick McGuffin’s official release from prison.
The Coos County District Attorney’s office was first notified Tuesday morning by the Oregon Department of Justice that it would not appeal the post-conviction relief ruling from Malheur County Circuit Judge Patricia Sullivan. This was shortly followed by Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier deciding not to pursue a retrial of McGuffin.
“After having consulted with members of the original investigating team and the family of Ms. Freeman, I have decided to not pursue a new trial in this case,” Frasier wrote in a press release. “As I have decided to not seek a new trial, I am required to dismiss the case against Mr. McGuffin …. Once this order granting the motion is signed and delivered to the Oregon Department of Corrections, I expect that Mr. McGuffin will be released from custody.”
Movement to overturn the case began when the Oregon Innocence Project discovered evidence not presented during the 2011 manslaughter trail. As The World previously reported from the Malheur County Circuit Court ruling, the Oregon State Police failed to reveal DNA evidence that could have exonerated McGuffin, who was charged with killing his girlfriend, Leah Freeman.
McGuffin has maintained his innocence in Freeman’s death, who was 15 when she disappeared from her hometown of Coquille in 2000. Her body was found in the woods five weeks later.
Janis Puracal, director of the Forensic Justice Project and McGuffin’s lead attorney, said in a press release earlier this month that McGuffin has "spent nine years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit." He was convicted of manslaughter by a jury in Coos County Circuit Court in a decision that was not unanimous and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011.
In Frasier’s release, he detailed his reasons for dismissal by first stating that though Judge Sullivan overturned the case, many of McGuffin’s other claims were denied including his “claim of actual innocence.”
“Sullivan indicated in her judgment/opinion that there is evidence in the record from which a jury could find this defendant guilty,” Frasier’s release said. “This office agrees with Judge Sullivan on this point, but even though there is evidence to show the defendant’s guilt, the state must acknowledge that there are several issues that need to be considered in deciding whether a new trial should be pursued.”
Frasier explained that those issues include the fact that Freeman’s death happened over 19 years ago and if a new trial were pursued, it would take place 20 years after her death. Having that much time pass poses problems for the court in locating previous witnesses.
“At least two people who testified at the 2011 trial have died,” the release said. “We are aware of two other witnesses whose medical/mental health have been adversely affected by the passage of time and whether they will be able to testify is questionable.”
Not only that, McGuffin would have ended his sentence on Aug. 22 of 2020. If the Coos County Circuit Court pursued a new trial, it might not happen until after his sentence ended.
“Even if a new trial is sought, the defendant would be entitled to be released from custody as his sentence would have been completed,” Frasier wrote. “If the trial were to occur and the defendant found guilty, the defendant could not be ordered to serve any additional prison time.”
Frasier spoke with Freeman’s mother, Cory Courtright and wrote in the release that, “She indicated to us that while she believes the defendant caused the death of her daughter, she does not want to go through the pain and stress a new trial would bring.”
In a Tuesday press release from the Oregon Innocence Project following the announcement of McGuffin’s release, the organization expressed its delight that McGuffin is being freed and there will be no appeal from the state or retrial.
“Staff and volunteers of the Oregon Innocence Project worked for five years on (McGuffin’s) case," the release said.
McGuffin was a client of the Forensic Justice Project, an organization created by Director Janis Puracal. The release added that that McGuffin's case was one of the first brought to to the Forensic Justice Project when it opened its doors in 2014.
“(McGuffin’s) release follows thousands of hours of labor by our staff and volunteers. As in so many innocence cases, it is only with dedication and tremendous effort by many people that justice will eventually be done. We wish (McGuffin) every future happiness as he is reunited with his family and friends."