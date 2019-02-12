COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Community Correction office is joining the Oregon Department of Corrections in seeking an analysis of its computer system.
Mike Crim, the Coos County Community Corrections Director, spoke before Coos County Commissioners last Tuesday in Coquille asking the board for its approval in joining other counties and the state in funding an analysis of its current computer information system, the DOC 400.
According to Crim, the system, which was last upgraded in the early 90’s, has become outdated and is no longer meeting the needs of the department.
The computer system, which is used throughout the entire Oregon Department of Corrections (ODOC) network, shares information between itself and other community correction facilities statewide. It’s the connector between all corrections, probation agencies and prisons, said Crim.
In addition to avoiding anticipated problems, including finding limited or out-of-stock parts for its repairs and maintenance, the potential upgrade would also integrate its offender management system (OMS) with its main informational system.
The OMS system keeps track of every offender that is either in prison or under supervision. If the two systems are unified, it would then increase efficiency rather than inputting information twice, said Crim.
The board approved an agreement between the Coos County Community Corrections and Oregon Department of Corrections in providing funds, of about $2,000, to fund for an analysis on whether the two systems can be unified and upgraded down the road. The county’s portion for the analysis will be coming from state funds it receives for the ODOC.
For now, it’s unknown when the analysis will be conducted. However, Crim said once its recommendation comes back to the community directors around the state that he would likely recommend moving forward with its proposed upgrade and integration as well as push for the state to cover its costs.
“(ODOC) paid for the first system and I think they should pay for any new system,” said Crim. “If it’s put into place it should not be on the counties to fund it.”