COOS COUNTY — Checks are no longer being accepted as payment at the Coos County Animal Shelter and Animal Control Office.
In a Wednesday afternoon press release, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office explained that the change is the result of a “recent and continuous pattern of checks that have been returned to the facility for insufficient funds,” the release said.
The new policy goes into effect on March 1 where the county animal shelter will no longer accept checks for normal business transactions. This includes impounds and redemptions, surrenders and drop-offs, and adoptions or euthanasia.
However, the shelter will continue to accept cash, money orders, and credit or debit card payments.
“We apologize for any inconvenience, and will continue to serve our great community to the best of our ability,” the release said.