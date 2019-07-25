COOS BAY — A Coos Bay woman was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly hitting her sister in the back of her head with a vodka bottle and punching her in the nose.
Mary K. Sonbergh, 64, admitted to hitting her sister, but did not give Coos County Sheriff’s deputies much detail as to how or why the assault occurred.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Persimmon Lane in Coos Bay where the assault had reportedly taken place.
“Deputies arrived and contacted a female subject in the driveway, who had visible injuries to her face,” said the press release. “The victim stated she had a verbal argument with her sister that turned physical.”
The victim also told deputies that Sonbergh, who was inside the residence, had struck her with a vodka bottle as well as punched her in the nose.
Sonbergh was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail and charged with assault 4 domestic.