LANE COUNTY — A former Coos Bay woman has been arrested and is being held in the Lane County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter following a Feb. 29 crash that resulted in the death of her daughter.
Nichole Ruth Sokol, 28, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, July 11, on a Coos County warrant charging that she caused the death of her daughter, Madelyn Sokol and endangered the lives of two others while driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sokol, who also lists a Port Orford address in previous court records, was indicted on June 30 by a Coos County grand jury of manslaughter 1 (a Class A felony), assault 2 (a Class B felony), and the Class A misdemeanor charges of assault 3, DUII, reckless driving and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Court documents allege that on Feb. 29, Nichole Sokol "did unlawfully and recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, cause the death of Madelyn Sokol."
Documents allege that also on Feb. 29, Sokol caused serious injury to Jerry Sokol and Kelley Quinn by means of a dangerous weapon resulting from the operation of a motor vehicle.
"The defendant, on or about Feb. 29, 2020 in Coos County, Oregon, did unlawfully drive a vehicle upon premises open to the public while under the influence of a controlled substance ... and in a manner that endangered the safety of persons or property," court documents state.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
