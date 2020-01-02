COOS BAY — A Coos Bay woman was arrested on an active Coos Bay Police Department warrant Monday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 3:01 p.m. Dec. 30, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in progress occurring at 62905 Highway 101 in Coos Bay.
Prior to the deputies' arrival, witnesses stated they observed a female suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Jessica Lee Scott, allegedly take money by force from her father and shove him to the ground. Scott then left the scene in the passenger seat of a tan Ford pickup along with a male driver.
Upon checking Scott's warrant status, it was also determined she had a valid warrant for her arrest out of the Coos Bay Police Department for failure to appear in the first degree.
Deputies located the pickup at Fourth and Lockhart in Coos Bay and initiated a traffic stop on the tan pickup. As they approached the passenger side window, deputies identified Scott from prior contacts and reportedly observed her bend over and begin to swallow small clear baggies of what appeared to be heroin. Deputies opened the door and advised Scott that she was under arrest. As deputies attempted to remove Scott from the vehicle, she pulled away numerous times and attempted to re-enter the vehicle.
Deputies were able to take Scott into custody and stop her from ingesting any more heroin after taking her to the ground. Scott was transported to Bay Area Hospital, were she was admitted and released on citation. Charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest will be referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office.