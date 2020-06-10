COOS BAY — Coos Bay has seen a rise in citations for drivers with suspended licenses in recent weeks.
Coos Bay Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar explained that the recent uptick in citations was due to an increase in traffic enforcement.
He also clarified that these citations were for those whose licenses had been suspended, not those whose licenses were expired due to an inability to go to the DMV. This would be labeled “driving without privileges,” not “driving while suspended.”
Licenses can be suspended for a number of reasons, Chapanar said, including drug and alcohol offenses, unpaid fines and issues with insurance.
“We’re seeing an uptick because we had to scale back, because of COVID, on discretionary stops,” Chapanar said. CBPD has been doing fewer traffic stops and bringing fewer arrested persons to jail to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
“I think ... people that were suspended thought they could drive without any consequence,” he said, “And for a period of time, they were probably getting away with it.”
As summer picks up and as restrictions begin to lift across the county, CBPD has begun enforcing traffic violations again. Chapanar felt that though there was increase in these citations lately, the number of these citations would drop down to normal levels again soon.
“I think, sometimes, if there’s not traffic enforcement happening on a regular basis, a lot of times these suspended drivers believe that they can get away with it. You know, they got away with it last time, they’ll get away with it again,” he said, “… I think it will balance back out because people will be like, ‘hey, they’re out there enforcing laws again, so let’s not drive suspended.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In